ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange

356.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
356.60
Open
365.30
Day's High
365.30
Day's Low
354.30
Volume
375,566
Avg. Vol
903,338
52-wk High
401.20
52-wk Low
273.83

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation and Hometrack. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,564.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 438.88
Dividend: 1.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.66 11.32
ROE: -- 8.09 15.18

Latest News about ZPG.L

BRIEF-ZPG says ‍signed new long term marketing agreement with Connells Limited

* ZPG PLC - ‍SIGNED A NEW LONG TERM MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH CONNELLS LIMITED

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-ZPG Plc says has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited

* Has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-ZPG to acquire DOT Zinc for 80 mln pounds

* HAS CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO ACQUIRE DOT ZINC LIMITED FOR £80 MILLION ON A CASH-FREE, DEBT-FREE BASIS, PLUS A PERFORMANCE-BASED EARN-OUT OF UP TO £60 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-ZPG buys property print marketing business Ravensworth for undisclosed sum​

* ‍HAS ACQUIRED RAVENSWORTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 01 2017

Revenues rise at Zoopla as traffic hits record high

LONDON, May 24 British property group ZPG plc , which owns property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its platforms rose.

May 24 2017

BRIEF-UK's CMA considering ZPG, Websky deal led to merger situation

* Considering if completed acquisition by ZPG Plc of Websky Limited led to relevant merger situation Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

May 05 2017
