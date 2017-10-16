ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

BRIEF-ZPG says ‍signed new long term marketing agreement with Connells Limited * ZPG PLC - ‍SIGNED A NEW LONG TERM MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH CONNELLS LIMITED

BRIEF-ZPG Plc says has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited * Has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited

BRIEF-ZPG to acquire DOT Zinc for 80 mln pounds * HAS CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO ACQUIRE DOT ZINC LIMITED FOR £80 MILLION ON A CASH-FREE, DEBT-FREE BASIS, PLUS A PERFORMANCE-BASED EARN-OUT OF UP TO £60 MILLION

BRIEF-ZPG buys property print marketing business Ravensworth for undisclosed sum​ * ‍HAS ACQUIRED RAVENSWORTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM​

Revenues rise at Zoopla as traffic hits record high LONDON, May 24 British property group ZPG plc , which owns property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its platforms rose.