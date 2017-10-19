Edition:
United States

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)

ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs481.50
Open
Rs484.00
Day's High
Rs494.70
Day's Low
Rs482.10
Volume
51,265
Avg. Vol
78,061
52-wk High
Rs532.90
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Chart for

About

Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited is a fertilizer company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers and seeds. The Company is also an importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. It produces fertilizers of various grades, along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients and specialty fertilizers. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,673.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.06
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates