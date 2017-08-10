Edition:
Zydus Wellness Ltd (ZYDS.NS)

ZYDS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

909.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs5.60 (+0.62%)
Rs903.90
Rs896.10
Rs913.00
Rs893.45
3,190
7,005
Rs988.00
Rs762.10

Zydus Wellness Limited is an integrated consumer company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. The Company's products include table margarine. Its product portfolio includes brands, such as Sugar Free, Everyuth and Nutralite. Its Sugar Free brand... (more)

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs35,536.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 39.07
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

BRIEF-India's Zydus Wellness June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 252.7 million rupees versus profit 220.4 million rupees year ago

Aug 10 2017
