Zydus Wellness Ltd (ZYDS.NS)
ZYDS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
909.50INR
19 Oct 2017
909.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.60 (+0.62%)
Rs5.60 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs903.90
Rs903.90
Open
Rs896.10
Rs896.10
Day's High
Rs913.00
Rs913.00
Day's Low
Rs893.45
Rs893.45
Volume
3,190
3,190
Avg. Vol
7,005
7,005
52-wk High
Rs988.00
Rs988.00
52-wk Low
Rs762.10
Rs762.10
About
Zydus Wellness Limited is an integrated consumer company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. The Company's products include table margarine. Its product portfolio includes brands, such as Sugar Free, Everyuth and Nutralite. Its Sugar Free brand... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs35,536.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.07
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Zydus Wellness June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 252.7 million rupees versus profit 220.4 million rupees year ago