Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)
ZZZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
38.74CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$38.54
Open
$38.52
Day's High
$38.88
Day's Low
$38.47
Volume
42,052
Avg. Vol
70,178
52-wk High
$42.36
52-wk Low
$26.73
About
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based mattress retailer. The Company operates under two mattress retail banners: Dormez-vous?, the retailer of mattresses in Quebec, and Sleep Country Canada, the mattress retailer in the rest of Canada. The Company operates through Canada segment. The Dormez-vous? has over 50... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,458.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|37.65
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|1.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.03
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|15.18
BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q2 basic earnings per share $0.30
* Sleep country Canada reports strong performance for second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S