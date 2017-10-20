Edition:
United States

Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

AAPL.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

156.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$155.98
Open
$157.05
Day's High
$157.75
Day's Low
$155.96
Volume
7,647,922
Avg. Vol
7,469,339
52-wk High
$164.94
52-wk Low
$104.09

Market Views

» More AAPL.OQ Market Views