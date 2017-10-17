Edition:
ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)

ABB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,340.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,335.95
Open
Rs1,336.75
Day's High
Rs1,349.00
Day's Low
Rs1,330.00
Volume
6,619
Avg. Vol
81,892
52-wk High
Rs1,620.00
52-wk Low
Rs931.35

Market Views

