Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)

ABIO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

19.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.21 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
€19.63
Open
€19.59
Day's High
€19.85
Day's Low
€19.57
Volume
39,566
Avg. Vol
31,149
52-wk High
€20.74
52-wk Low
€13.80

Market Views

