Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
ABX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+0.55%)
$0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
$20.11
$20.11
Open
$20.13
$20.13
Day's High
$20.33
$20.33
Day's Low
$20.10
$20.10
Volume
2,705,949
2,705,949
Avg. Vol
2,376,416
2,376,416
52-wk High
$27.19
$27.19
52-wk Low
$18.52
$18.52
- Resource Sector Digest: Yamana's Wee Tax Problem
- The Fragile Gold Industry: Gigantic Equipment, Massive Capital Expenditures & Rising Costs
- Barrick Gold: The Q3 Results May Not Be Pretty
- Northern Dynasty Minerals: Valuation Considerations
- The 2017 Sellers' Strike Explained
- Gold Bull Portfolio: Month In Review