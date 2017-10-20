Edition:
United States

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

ABX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
$20.11
Open
$20.13
Day's High
$20.33
Day's Low
$20.10
Volume
2,705,949
Avg. Vol
2,376,416
52-wk High
$27.19
52-wk Low
$18.52

Market Views

» More ABX.TO Market Views