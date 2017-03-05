Air Canada (AC.TO)
AC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
26.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.52 (-1.95%)
$-0.52 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
$26.72
$26.72
Open
$26.80
$26.80
Day's High
$26.84
$26.84
Day's Low
$26.20
$26.20
Volume
1,647,256
1,647,256
Avg. Vol
1,585,934
1,585,934
52-wk High
$28.70
$28.70
52-wk Low
$11.60
$11.60
