AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

649.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
640.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
649.00
Day's Low
640.00
Volume
14,388
Avg. Vol
101,364
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00

Market Views

