Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA (ADI.CS)
ADI.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
254.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
254.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null254.00
null254.00
Open
null254.00
null254.00
Day's High
null261.90
null261.90
Day's Low
null251.30
null251.30
Volume
31,781
31,781
Avg. Vol
46,405
46,405
52-wk High
null315.00
null315.00
52-wk Low
null85.00
null85.00
