Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)
AHT.L on London Stock Exchange
1,879.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
1,885.00
Open
1,889.00
Day's High
1,901.00
Day's Low
1,873.00
Volume
1,185,686
Avg. Vol
1,941,756
52-wk High
1,921.00
52-wk Low
1,202.00
