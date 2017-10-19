Edition:
United States

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)

AI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.23
Open
$12.18
Day's High
$12.22
Day's Low
$12.15
Volume
18,828
Avg. Vol
37,770
52-wk High
$12.50
52-wk Low
$11.20

Market Views

» More AI.TO Market Views