Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)
AKG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.81%)
$0.01 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
$1.23
$1.23
Open
$1.23
$1.23
Day's High
$1.25
$1.25
Day's Low
$1.22
$1.22
Volume
401,949
401,949
Avg. Vol
957,763
957,763
52-wk High
$5.47
$5.47
52-wk Low
$0.99
$0.99
- Resource Sector Digest: Production Delays Are Very Common In The Mining Sector!
- Asanko Gold Is Still A Sell
- Resource Sector Digest: Yukon Casino Yields 20%
- Asanko Gold Is Cratering And The Reasons Are Compelling
- Resource Sector Digest: Sell Gold And Buy Bitcoin?
- Asanko Gold' (AKG) CEO Peter Breese on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript