Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)
ALML.L on London Stock Exchange
172.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
172.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.75 (+1.62%)
2.75 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
170.00
170.00
Open
170.00
170.00
Day's High
172.75
172.75
Day's Low
162.00
162.00
Volume
77,665
77,665
Avg. Vol
330,350
330,350
52-wk High
475.00
475.00
52-wk Low
114.00
114.00
- Non-Financial Preferreds: Delivering Portfolio Defense and Unique Trading Opportunities
- Revisiting March 2009: Over Two Years Later and Nothing's Changed
- Stocks' Slow Summertime Burn: Safe Investments For the Months Ahead
- Time to Move to Cash?
- Why Last Week's Rally Signals More Trouble Ahead for Stocks
- Asset Allocation for a Crisis: Considering Opportunity and Risk