Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)
AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
36,844.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
36,844.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
244.00 (+0.67%)
244.00 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
36,600.00
36,600.00
Open
36,300.00
36,300.00
Day's High
36,934.00
36,934.00
Day's Low
36,300.00
36,300.00
Volume
102,272
102,272
Avg. Vol
274,221
274,221
52-wk High
37,800.00
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00
25,001.00
