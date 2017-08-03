Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)
APFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
555.00ZAc
555.00ZAc
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
552.00
Open
555.00
Day's High
555.00
Day's Low
554.00
Volume
138,899
Avg. Vol
828,381
52-wk High
724.00
52-wk Low
512.00
