Edition:
United States

Argonaut Gold Inc (AR.TO)

AR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-2.68%)
Prev Close
$2.61
Open
$2.59
Day's High
$2.63
Day's Low
$2.54
Volume
329,054
Avg. Vol
807,196
52-wk High
$3.14
52-wk Low
$1.48

Market Views

» More AR.TO Market Views