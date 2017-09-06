Argonaut Gold Inc (AR.TO)
AR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-2.68%)
$-0.07 (-2.68%)
Prev Close
$2.61
$2.61
Open
$2.59
$2.59
Day's High
$2.63
$2.63
Day's Low
$2.54
$2.54
Volume
329,054
329,054
Avg. Vol
807,196
807,196
52-wk High
$3.14
$3.14
52-wk Low
$1.48
$1.48
- Natural Gas Equities Signaling A Turning Point
- Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference - Slideshow
- The Fantasy Football Portfolio
- Update On Hurricane Harvey: Market Impacts And Energy Markets
- Marcellus Bust? Capex 2X Cash Flow, DUC Blowdown
- Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update