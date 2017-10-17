Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)
ARE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.49%)
$0.08 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
$16.26
$16.26
Open
$16.27
$16.27
Day's High
$16.62
$16.62
Day's Low
$16.27
$16.27
Volume
201,501
201,501
Avg. Vol
293,150
293,150
52-wk High
$18.17
$18.17
52-wk Low
$13.07
$13.07
