African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)
ARIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,377.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
312.00 (+2.82%)
Prev Close
11,065.00
Open
11,312.00
Day's High
11,498.00
Day's Low
11,150.00
Volume
1,087,244
Avg. Vol
839,523
52-wk High
12,690.00
52-wk Low
6,726.00
