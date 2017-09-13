Edition:
United States

Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO)

ATH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
$1.05
Open
$1.04
Day's High
$1.09
Day's Low
$1.04
Volume
564,395
Avg. Vol
1,013,782
52-wk High
$2.14
52-wk Low
$0.85

Market Views

» More ATH.TO Market Views