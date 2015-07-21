Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)
ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,899.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,899.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.42%)
8.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
1,891.00
1,891.00
Open
1,925.00
1,925.00
Day's High
1,925.00
1,925.00
Day's Low
1,870.00
1,870.00
Volume
1,337,252
1,337,252
Avg. Vol
932,542
932,542
52-wk High
1,960.00
1,960.00
52-wk Low
1,575.00
1,575.00
