Edition:
United States

Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

473.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.15 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
null474.15
Open
null474.15
Day's High
null475.00
Day's Low
null473.00
Volume
59,033
Avg. Vol
47,928
52-wk High
null485.00
52-wk Low
null376.15

Market Views

» More ATW.CS Market Views