Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
BAB.L on London Stock Exchange
822.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
822.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.12%)
-1.00 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
823.00
823.00
Open
822.50
822.50
Day's High
826.00
826.00
Day's Low
818.50
818.50
Volume
1,176,452
1,176,452
Avg. Vol
1,608,530
1,608,530
52-wk High
1,038.00
1,038.00
52-wk Low
794.50
794.50
- BAB: When Passive ETFs Don't Make Sense
- GBAB - Best Performing Build America Bond Portfolio?
- Nuveen Build America Bond Fund: The Bigger, Better, Build America Bond Fund?
- Wall Street Breakfast: Second Quarter Comes To A Close
- Hope For The Best But Prepare For The Worst (With Gold And Munis)
- I Told You So!