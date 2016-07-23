BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)
BLT.L on London Stock Exchange
1,383.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,383.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.00 (-0.93%)
-13.00 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
1,396.50
1,396.50
Open
1,411.00
1,411.00
Day's High
1,420.00
1,420.00
Day's Low
1,373.50
1,373.50
Volume
8,149,746
8,149,746
Avg. Vol
9,406,280
9,406,280
52-wk High
1,518.50
1,518.50
52-wk Low
1,103.00
1,103.00
- It's The Volatility, Stupid
- Are Google, Twitter, And Facebook Losers?
- Google Vs. Intel Showdown
- March Quarter GDP Views Dim, Market Valuations Stretch, And Friday's Data Sets The Tone For April
- Suitor Seeking Virgin
- The Monday Morning Kickoff - Apple's Monday Event, Nike's Earnings, More Fed Head Jawboning And Good Friday