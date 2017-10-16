Edition:
United States

Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA (BMCE.CS)

BMCE.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

205.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-4.00 (-1.91%)
Prev Close
null209.00
Open
null209.00
Day's High
null209.00
Day's Low
null205.00
Volume
15,632
Avg. Vol
41,856
52-wk High
null234.95
52-wk Low
null195.00

Market Views

» More BMCE.CS Market Views