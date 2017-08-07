Edition:
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)

BRNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,220.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-55.00 (-4.31%)
Prev Close
1,275.00
Open
1,220.00
Day's High
1,220.00
Day's Low
1,220.00
Volume
484
Avg. Vol
56,586
52-wk High
1,750.00
52-wk Low
1,076.00

Market Views

