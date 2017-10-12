Edition:
United States

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)

BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
$3.33
Open
$3.32
Day's High
$3.33
Day's Low
$3.23
Volume
2,716,943
Avg. Vol
2,698,365
52-wk High
$4.64
52-wk Low
$2.69

Market Views

» More BTO.TO Market Views