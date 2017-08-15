Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPCC.L)
CAPCC.L on London Stock Exchange
260.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
260.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-1.33%)
-3.50 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
264.00
264.00
Open
266.10
266.10
Day's High
266.10
266.10
Day's Low
260.50
260.50
Volume
1,490,551
1,490,551
Avg. Vol
2,198,880
2,198,880
52-wk High
326.10
326.10
52-wk Low
254.50
254.50
- Capstone Companies' (CAPC) CEO Stewart Wallach on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Capstone: Pending Catalyst + High Growth, No Debt, Deep Value Stock
- Capstone Companies' (CAPC) CEO Stewart Wallach on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Capstone Companies' (CAPC) CEO Stewart Wallach on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Capstone (CAPC) Presents At 29th Annual ROTH Conference
- Capstone Companies' (CAPC) CEO Stewart Wallach on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript