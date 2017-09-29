Cara Operations Ltd (CARA.TO)
CARA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
25.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
25.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+0.48%)
$0.12 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$25.14
$25.14
Open
$25.36
$25.36
Day's High
$25.95
$25.95
Day's Low
$25.19
$25.19
Volume
32,862
32,862
Avg. Vol
34,443
34,443
52-wk High
$28.37
$28.37
52-wk Low
$21.20
$21.20
- Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Axovant's Promised Upside, Gilead's Whistleblower Trouble, PTCT Adcomm Negative
- Wall Street Breakfast: Toshiba Signs Off On Chip Unit Sale
- The Truth About The Marijuana Industry
- Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Presents At Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference - Slideshow
- Wall Street Breakfast: Equities Face Worst Week Of 2017
- A Possible Bump In The Road Ahead For CARA Therapeutics' Lead Drug Candidate, CR845