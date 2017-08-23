Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)
CCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.41 (+0.44%)
$0.41 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$92.29
$92.29
Open
$92.34
$92.34
Day's High
$93.20
$93.20
Day's Low
$92.27
$92.27
Volume
58,599
58,599
Avg. Vol
74,044
74,044
52-wk High
$95.21
$95.21
52-wk Low
$60.62
$60.62
- Why High Yield Bonds Could Surge Again
- Hope For The Best But Prepare For The Worst (With Gold And Munis)
- The Chemist's CEF Report - May 2017: CEFs Getting Bubbly
- The Hidden Risk In The Muni Bond Market
- Trump's Tax Plan Could Cost You - Here's What To Do About It
- American Small Businesses Party Like It's 2004