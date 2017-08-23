Edition:
United States

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)

CCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.41 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$92.29
Open
$92.34
Day's High
$93.20
Day's Low
$92.27
Volume
58,599
Avg. Vol
74,044
52-wk High
$95.21
52-wk Low
$60.62

Market Views

» More CCA.TO Market Views