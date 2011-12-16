Edition:
United States

CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU.TO)

CEU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$6.73
Open
$6.72
Day's High
$6.79
Day's Low
$6.60
Volume
284,572
Avg. Vol
483,404
52-wk High
$8.65
52-wk Low
$4.89

Market Views

» More CEU.TO Market Views