Edition:
United States

Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)

CFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$24.17
Open
$24.17
Day's High
$24.22
Day's Low
$23.98
Volume
137,037
Avg. Vol
322,704
52-wk High
$25.02
52-wk Low
$13.35

Market Views

» More CFP.TO Market Views