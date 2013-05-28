Edition:
United States

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW.TO)

CFW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
$4.65
Open
$4.62
Day's High
$4.68
Day's Low
$4.55
Volume
93,062
Avg. Vol
670,959
52-wk High
$5.34
52-wk Low
$2.23

Market Views

» More CFW.TO Market Views