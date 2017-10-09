Edition:
United States

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)

CGG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
$2.07
Open
$2.05
Day's High
$2.13
Day's Low
$2.05
Volume
303,082
Avg. Vol
750,301
52-wk High
$3.67
52-wk Low
$1.82

