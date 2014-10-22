Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
306.00
306.00
Open
304.00
304.00
Day's High
305.00
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
300.00
Volume
3,405
3,405
Avg. Vol
78,321
78,321
52-wk High
428.00
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
162.00
- Jim Cramer’s List of Stocks to Watch in the Retail Sector
- Eye on Energy Storage: A Tough Year and a Mixed Quarter
- 10 Clean Energy Stocks for 2010: Third Quarter Update
- Harbor Bio, Cypress Bio: Volume Movers
- Santarus, Geron: Volume Movers
- Why Baby Steps for Fuel Efficiency Mean Major Revenue Gains for Lead-Acid Battery Manufacturers