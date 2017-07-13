Edition:
United States

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CIX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$28.30
Open
$28.36
Day's High
$28.38
Day's Low
$28.19
Volume
210,039
Avg. Vol
432,676
52-wk High
$29.94
52-wk Low
$23.52

Market Views

