Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)
CLRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,338.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
13.00 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
1,325.00
Open
1,310.00
Day's High
1,345.00
Day's Low
1,310.00
Volume
44,224
Avg. Vol
210,083
52-wk High
2,050.00
52-wk Low
1,130.00
