Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)
CMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
10.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$10.00
$10.00
Open
$10.01
$10.01
Day's High
$10.09
$10.09
Day's Low
$10.00
$10.00
Volume
38,824
38,824
Avg. Vol
101,228
101,228
52-wk High
$11.32
$11.32
52-wk Low
$8.20
$8.20
