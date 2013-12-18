Edition:
United States

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,365.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

76.00 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
7,289.00
Open
7,291.00
Day's High
7,377.00
Day's Low
7,266.00
Volume
824,413
Avg. Vol
616,696
52-wk High
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00

Market Views

» More CMLJ.J Market Views