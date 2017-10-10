Edition:
CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)

CNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.32 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
€19.88
Open
€19.90
Day's High
€20.19
Day's Low
€19.90
Volume
216,424
Avg. Vol
349,614
52-wk High
€21.38
52-wk Low
€15.19

Market Views

