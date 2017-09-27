Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
92,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-900.00 (-0.97%)
-900.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
93,000.00
93,000.00
Open
93,186.00
93,186.00
Day's High
93,827.00
93,827.00
Day's Low
92,100.00
92,100.00
Volume
93,273
93,273
Avg. Vol
183,552
183,552
52-wk High
95,876.00
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
62,624.00
