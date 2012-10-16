Edition:
United States

Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)

CPX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.18 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
$25.23
Open
$25.33
Day's High
$25.44
Day's Low
$25.22
Volume
161,410
Avg. Vol
213,658
52-wk High
$26.51
52-wk Low
$19.90

Market Views

» More CPX.TO Market Views