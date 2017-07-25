Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO)
CR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
$3.96
Open
$3.95
Day's High
$4.01
Day's Low
$3.91
Volume
356,511
Avg. Vol
728,817
52-wk High
$8.10
52-wk Low
$3.40
