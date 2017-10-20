Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)
CS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$1.54
Open
$1.54
Day's High
$1.58
Day's Low
$1.52
Volume
370,113
Avg. Vol
1,005,114
52-wk High
$1.81
52-wk Low
$0.70
