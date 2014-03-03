Edition:
United States

Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)

CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange

364.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.90 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
364.00
Open
364.30
Day's High
368.70
Day's Low
362.40
Volume
1,528,614
Avg. Vol
999,807
52-wk High
372.80
52-wk Low
219.93

Market Views

» More CSPC.L Market Views