City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)

CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.00
Day's Low
Rs156.45
Volume
79,799
Avg. Vol
524,059
52-wk High
Rs186.04
52-wk Low
Rs115.54

