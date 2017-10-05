Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)
DIBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
786.50INR
19 Oct 2017
786.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs17.50 (+2.28%)
Rs17.50 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
Rs769.00
Rs769.00
Open
Rs773.20
Rs773.20
Day's High
Rs789.70
Rs789.70
Day's Low
Rs772.05
Rs772.05
Volume
134,209
134,209
Avg. Vol
394,742
394,742
52-wk High
Rs816.90
Rs816.90
52-wk Low
Rs177.90
Rs177.90
