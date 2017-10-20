Edition:
United States

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)

DIDA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

4.42EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
€4.38
Open
€4.38
Day's High
€4.42
Day's Low
€4.36
Volume
3,121,822
Avg. Vol
3,682,051
52-wk High
€6.41
52-wk Low
€4.18

Market Views

» More DIDA.MC Market Views