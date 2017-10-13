Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)
DLN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-0.94%)
-26.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
2,779.00
2,779.00
Open
2,792.00
2,792.00
Day's High
2,792.00
2,792.00
Day's Low
2,753.00
2,753.00
Volume
1,051,325
1,051,325
Avg. Vol
274,052
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00
2,341.00
