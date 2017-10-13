Edition:
United States

Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

DLN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
2,779.00
Open
2,792.00
Day's High
2,792.00
Day's Low
2,753.00
Volume
1,051,325
Avg. Vol
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00

Market Views

» More DLN.L Market Views